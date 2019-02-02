The Gators (12-7 overall/8-6 CCAA) will wade The Swamp Saturday against the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros (10-8/8-5 in CCAA) at 3 p.m.

The last contest between the two programs on Jan. 3 ended in a 86-76 loss favoring the Toros. Both teams shot more than 40 percent from the field and beyond the arc, with graduate guard Jiday Ugbaja leading the Gators with 16 points off the bench and six assists — just one assist shy of his career high.

Junior forward Zane Paddon contributed a captivating performance with 15 points, going 4-of-5 from the three-point line.

Senior center Ryne Williams nearly finished the game with a double-double, tallying nine points and nine rebounds in the losing effort.

Junior guard Wonder Smith of Dominguez Hills finished with a game-high 21 points, shooting 50 percent from the field.

Sixth-man Colton Kresl added 18 points off the bench shooting 50 percent. David Howard provided 16 points going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field.

The Gators look to have more contributors off the bench and will have to even the score against the Toros if they want to advance their 12-7 record and improve their standing in the CCAA.