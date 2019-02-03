ASI offer Oregon State AS adviser executive director position

The SF State Associated Students Board of Directors elected to offer Drew Desilet, faculty advisor for AS of Oregon State University, the position of executive director during its meeting Wednesday.

Votes in favor of Desilet for No. 1 choice were near unanimous, with only one student representative abstaining. If Desilet declines the board’s offer, Don Harjo Daves-Rougeaux, vice president for higher education and workforce engagement at Linked Learning Alliance, will be next in line for the position.

AS President Nathan Jones said after an elaborate search process that lasted about one year, he is “very confident” in the board’s selections. However, nothing is certain yet because the vote decided only who would be offered the job.

“This is all contingent on if they accept or decline the offer,” Jones said.

Following a closed session in which they debated the merits of each candidate in private, the board readmitted members of the public in time to witness the vote before calling the meeting to a close.

The executive director vote was the first item on the agenda. Consecutive items were tabled until the next Board of Directors meeting Feb. 6. from 2-4 p.m. in Jack Adams Hall.