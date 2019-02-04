Bands at Surf Rock event resurrect old genres

Long hair, guitar pedals, and flashing colorful lights encompassed Thursday night’s Surf Rock concert at the Depot.

The Depot hosted a Surf Rock concert as part of a slew of musical and entertainment events put on throughout the first week of Spring semester. The Surf Rock concert featured bands Mantrah, Schlotman, and Pretty in Between. The music played by the bands ranged from alternative rock to psychedelic pop.

Crowds grew larger throughout the night as students gathered around to dance and converse. The ambient colorful lights flashed to the beat of each song.

Andrew Truxew, junior at SF State in attendance of the performances states that the music was fun and enjoyable, especially with the unique instruments like the saxophone.

Truxew additionally thought that the incorporation of surf music with these performances aided to better immerse surf culture and lifestyle at SF State, and represent his community.

“There’s a lot of surf kids at this school, I’m one of them, so it’s really cool they’re incorporating surf culture to the campus,” said Truxew.

Performers like Pretty in Between songwriter Austin Wasielewski and Mantrah guitar player Danny Drysdale agreed and felt honored to represent a different niche of the rock community.

“Alternative rock and psychedelic rock is awesome. I think that there is a resurgence needed of an expression in music,” said Wasielewski.

Many bands tapped into themes of old traditional music like rock and funk but incorporated their own modern twists.

The first band kicking off the night at 6 p.m., Schlotman, played various rock songs and slowed the tempo down throughout their set. The band showcased many guitar and drum solos.

The second band to take the Depot stage was Mantrah, a band whose two lead vocalists and guitarists are SF State alumnus. Their set picked up the tempo and encouraged more concert goers to stand up and dance. The genre of their music was funk, with a 70’s twist.

“Our music is super funk inspired and it’s also inspired by a rock, jazz, funk type of fusion,” said Drysdale of the band’s music.

SF State alum and fellow guitarist and vocalist Jeff Salucci agreed, adding that the band combines traditional mediums to write modern songs. Salucci describes their band as guitar heavy as he refers to themselves as “guitar nerds.”

The band was excited to come back to SF State and perform at their former school, and the performance gave them nostalgia.

“Since I was a freshman I would always come to the shows at the Depot – so it’s really cool to be here,” said Salucci.

The final set of the night was performed by band Pretty in Between. It was the 2-year-old band’s first time performing at SF State.

“I really liked the vibe,” said Wasielewski of SF State’s Depot.

The band played all originals performed by their two guitarists, keyboard player, and bassist.

Wasielewski feels like there needs to be more expression and liveliness in today’s music and hopes he can help in that by inspiring SF State students at this concert.