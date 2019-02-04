Inclement weather rearranges baseball season opener

Due to rainfall around the Bay Area, the SF State baseball team’s season opener is postponed.

Since inclement weather rearranged the season schedule, the new season opener is now against Concordia University-Portland on Friday at 2 p.m., the first of a three-game contest against the Cavaliers. The doubleheader against them on Saturday begins at 11 a.m.

The original season opener against the Red Hawks, which was set for Tuesday, has been rescheduled to Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The doubleheader is against non-conference opponent Simpson University, whose team will make the trip to the Bay Area from Indianola, Iowa. The short two-game series will now serve as the second series of the season for the Gators baseball program.

Unfortunately, SF State students, fans and family members will have to wait a few more days to watch the players take the field. Concordia, on the other hand, has already started its season with a current overall record of 2-2.

SF State’s baseball team finished with a record of 24-28 last season while Concordia finished 20-32.