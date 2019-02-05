Community expresses frustration with administration at president search forum

SF State students, faculty and staff told members of the Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President what they hope to see in the person hired to fill outgoing President Leslie Wong’s shoes in an open forum held in the McKenna Theater Tuesday.

Members of the SF State community took the opportunity to express frustration with the current administration’s failure to deal with many of the issues that face the campus such as housing availability and cost, student resources, and a disconnect between what students need and what the university is currently providing.

“I think on this campus, it’s disgusting and gross how the university not only plays games with how it addresses the housing crisis, but [also] in not making any efforts in finding a solution,” said SF State student Jules Retzlaff.

Tuesday’s forum was the first and only meeting open to the public that the Trustees’ Committee for the Selection of the President will hold to discuss the search for the next president. The committee will be holding closed meetings and interviews over the next several months and have asked for continued input from the SF State community at http://presidential-search.sfsu.edu.