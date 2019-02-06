Gators wrestling garner national recognition with NWCA Division II vote

The SF State wrestling team earned national recognition on Monday, as the program received a vote in the fourth 2018-19 NCAA Division II Wrestling Coaches Association Team and individual rankings presented by the United States Marine Corps, the athletic department announced Monday.

“You don’t want to be too much in the rankings, but it always feels good to be verified,” SF State head coach Jason Welch said, looking to finish out his second season with the team. Welch is aiming to get at least one All-American this year after getting two wrestlers to the National Championship last year.

Jordan Gurrola (16-6), who has been ranked as high as No. 10 this season, is back in the individual rankings at 133 pounds at No. 12. Gurrola has been victorious in his last seven matches, which included two tech falls, a win by fall and a major decision.

The Gators’ last meet of the season is set for Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. versus Menlo. There will also be a pre-match Senior Day ceremony for the team’s six seniors: Jordan Gurrola, Isiah Alva, Romeo Medina-Ontiveros, Christian Ramos, Joshua Villaflor, and Brandon Vu.

The postseason approaches with the NCAA Division II Super Region 6 Championships on Saturday, Feb. 23 in Kearney, Nebraska.

The top-three in each weight class from regionals will qualify for the NCAA Division II Nationals, Welch noted.

“Anyone can win regionals, [it] doesn’t matter if you’re the 10 guy or the one guy,” Welch said. Many Gators will get chance to stake their claim to the Division II National Tournament.