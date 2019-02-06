Latest Sports

Three Gators recognized with Gator of the Week Honors

February 6, 2019

author:

Three Gators recognized with Gator of the Week Honors

A trio of Gators were awarded Gator of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 28, after a victory-filled weekend for SF State, the athletic department announced on Monday.

Senior Alexis Henry, graduate Jiday Ugbaja and freshman Brylynn Vallejos helped Gators athletics to a flawless week of softball and men’s basketball, while women’s track and field continued its dominant season.

Henry ran her way to the second-fastest time in the nation, as well as a program record, at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic last weekend, Feb. 1-2, blazing with a 23.98 second time in the 200-meter. Henry finished top-seven overall at the 200-meter event, competing against Division I athletes. This is Henry’s second Gator of the Week honor of the calendar year, with the previous coming on Jan. 14.

Graduate guard Ugbaja was key in SF State basketball’s two-game sweep this past week, averaging 16.5 points a game over the two-game span, highlighted by a 20-point explosion over California State Los Angeles Golden Eagles. This is Ugbaja’s first Gator of the Week recognition during his time at SF State.

Utility player Vallejos was a marksman for Gators softball over the weekend, blasting off with a .727 average to start the season. Vallejos performance helped lift the young Gators softball squad to a pristine 3-0 start to the season.

Gators eyeing season sweep against Sonoma State

February 7, 2019

Microtransactions become major setback for gaming industry

February 6, 2019

Firefighters muffle blaze in Richmond District

February 6, 2019
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *