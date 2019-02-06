Three Gators recognized with Gator of the Week Honors

A trio of Gators were awarded Gator of the Week honors for the week of Jan. 28, after a victory-filled weekend for SF State, the athletic department announced on Monday.

Senior Alexis Henry, graduate Jiday Ugbaja and freshman Brylynn Vallejos helped Gators athletics to a flawless week of softball and men’s basketball, while women’s track and field continued its dominant season.

Henry ran her way to the second-fastest time in the nation, as well as a program record, at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic last weekend, Feb. 1-2, blazing with a 23.98 second time in the 200-meter. Henry finished top-seven overall at the 200-meter event, competing against Division I athletes. This is Henry’s second Gator of the Week honor of the calendar year, with the previous coming on Jan. 14.

Graduate guard Ugbaja was key in SF State basketball’s two-game sweep this past week, averaging 16.5 points a game over the two-game span, highlighted by a 20-point explosion over California State Los Angeles Golden Eagles. This is Ugbaja’s first Gator of the Week recognition during his time at SF State.

Utility player Vallejos was a marksman for Gators softball over the weekend, blasting off with a .727 average to start the season. Vallejos performance helped lift the young Gators softball squad to a pristine 3-0 start to the season.