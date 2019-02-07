Gators eyeing season sweep against Sonoma State

The SF State women’s basketball team faces the Sonoma State Seawolves on Saturday, Feb. 9 at The Swamp.

The Gators come into the game riding a five-game losing streak but did beat Sonoma in their first meeting by a score of 67-56 back on Jan. 12 in Rohnert Park. The win against Sonoma State was the Gators last win before their current losing streak.

The team is coming off a loss to California State Dominguez Hills 85-69 on Saturday, Feb. 2 and look to get in the win column against the Seawolves.

“We have to get our mindset ready,” said Gators forward Jhaina Stephens. “In practice starting Monday, we have to get our mindset right.”

The Gators know that Sonoma State will have something to say on game day.

“We have to go hard the whole time,” said guard Toni Edwards. “They are going to come out hard. We have to go harder. It’s about who wants it more.”

With only seven games remaining, the Gators need to put together a winning record and make a push in the final set of games for a potential playoff run. The team currently sits in the No. 8 seed, the final seed in the playoff bracket.