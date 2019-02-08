Jiday Ugbaja honored with CCAA Player of the Week

SF State men’s basketball guard Jiday Ugbaja earned his first-ever conference weekly award, for the week of Jan. 28-Feb, the California Collegiate Athletic Association announced on Monday.

Ugbaja, a San Francisco native and graduate student, scored 33 points, dished out seven assists, and racked up two steals over the two-game week.

In the first game, the Gators played Cal State LA at home and won a tightly-contested battle 76-74, where Ugbaja scored 20 points and knocked down the teams game-winning free throws. In the second game of the week, SF State beat Cal State Dominguez Hills 86-64, where Ugbaja scored 13 points. For the week, the guard averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 steal.

With Ugbaja’s strong play, the Gators find themselves in fourth place in the CCAA. Ugbaja and the team look to continue their stingy defensive play against Sonoma State at home on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m from The Swamp.