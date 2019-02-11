After inclement weather muddles opening week, baseball battles Simpson in two-game series

SF State will take on the Simpson University Redhawks on Tuesday, Feb. 12 in a doubleheader as the Gators prepare for conference play.

This matchup was originally the season-opener scheduled for Feb. 5, but rain postponed the game to Feb. 12. The Gators had scheduled a four-game series against Concordia this weekend but was only able to play one 7-inning game due to inclement weather. Gators head coach Tony Schifano says it is disappointing that the weather is not cooperating because the Gators first conference game is this weekend against Sonoma State.

“I’d like to play before we get into conference,” said Schifano. “We need more innings on the mound, we need more reps on defense and we need more at bats for everyone in the lineup.”

Senior first baseman Harley Lopez was named Gator of the Week for his performance against Concordia on Saturday. Lopez went 2-for-3 with two RBI, including a solo homerun to extend the Gators lead to three.

Simpson is coming off of a three-game series against Chico State where the Redhawks’ lone win against the No. 21 ranked team in the country was 9-0.