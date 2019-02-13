Latest Sports

First February Gators of the week announced

February 13, 2019

author:

First February Gators of the week announced

For the week of Feb. 4-10, graduate guard Jordan Balser, senior wrestler Jordan Gurrola and senior first baseman/outfielder, Harley Lopez have been named Gators of the Week, the athletic department announced on Monday.

Balser scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including going 4-of-5 from beyond the arc. The graduate from Auburn, California hit the game-winner with seven seconds remaining in SF State’s 70-68 victory over Sonoma State. Men’s basketball is on the road this week, taking on Cal State East Bay on Thursday and Cal State Monterey on Saturday.

Gurrola, the No. 12-ranked 133-pound wrestler in NCAA Division II, recorded his eighth-straight victory and improved his record to 17-6 with a pin on Menlo College’s Blaysen Terukina in 2:28. This was the final regular season meet for the Gators, with the NCAA Division II Super Region 6 Championships taking place on Feb. 23 in Kearney, Neb.

Lopez was a huge contributor in baseball’s truncated 6-3 win against Concordia (Ore.) on Feb. 9. The Bakersfield native went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, one from a double and another from a solo home run in the seventh inning. SF State will split a home-and-home four-game series against Sonoma State this weekend, but forecasted rain might hamper the Gators’ upcoming schedule.

Sports Reporter

SF State professor and renowned poet passes away at 83

February 13, 2019

Gators’ winning streak comes to an end against Chico

February 13, 2019

Community airs frustration with administration at President Search Forum

February 13, 2019
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *