Gators’ winning streak comes to an end against Chico

SF State’s softball winning streak came to an end this past weekend at Chico State where the Gators were swept in a four-game series against the conference champions.

The series began on Friday, Feb. 8 with Chico State winning the first game 3-1. The game was tied 1-1 heading into the sixth when Amanda Flores drove in her second RBI of the game with a single followed by a Bailey Akins’ double to score Flores.

The Wildcats ran away late in the second game to win 10-4. The Gators clawed back to within one to make it 4-5 Chico State but in the bottom of the sixth, the Wildcats scored five to put the game away.

Weather postponed the final two games from Saturday to Sunday where Chico State held the Gators scoreless. Freshman center fielder Brylynn Vallejos had the Gators’ lone hit in a 7-0 loss with a single. Vallejos stole three bases in the series, including one in the 2-0 series finale. The promising freshman also leads the Gators with eight stolen bases this year and ranks third in the conference.

SF State’s first home series of the season takes place on Feb. 15 and 16 with a pair of doubleheaders against Sonoma State.