Inclement weather reshuffles baseball and softball schedules

Due to heavy rainfall around the Bay Area this weekend, the SF State softball home opener against Sonoma State has been rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 17 at noon. The backend of the doubleheader follows suit at 2:00 p.m. The series will close on Monday, Feb. 18 with another doubleheader kicking off at noon.

The Gators are looking to break away from a four-game losing streak against Chico State on Feb. 8 and 10.

In the outing against Chico State, utility Brylynn Vallejos led the team with three of their five hits and leads the Gators with a .560 batting average, leading to 14 hits in seven games as a freshman.

Looking ahead to the matchup against Sonoma, the Seawolves are coming off a win and hold a record of 3-4. They are coming off of a 1-1 series against Holy Names University.

The Gators have started the season 3-4 with the hopes of turning things around.

SF State’s baseball team also finds their home doubleheader reshuffled due to the inclement weather, with what was originally a three-day series cut down to two.

The baseball team also faces Sonoma State, who will serve as host for the series’ first doubleheader on Sunday, Feb. 17, with first pitch slated for 11 a.m.

SF State will host the back end of the series, with a doubleheader to be determined.