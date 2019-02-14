Reeling women’s basketball looks to end their six-game slide, battle Cal State East Bay

Set to take place at Pioneer Gymnasium in Hayward, CA, SF State’s women’s basketball team will face Cal State East Bay on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The Gators are looking to snap their six-game losing streak with the hopes of emulating their last contest against Cal State East Bay, winning that match 60-69.

Senior forward Jhaina Stephens led the Gators in scoring with 16 points and redshirt senior Danielle Palmer contributing off the bench with a career-high 14 points. Both had double-doubles.

The win against East Bay gave the Gators a then third-straight victory in what would later turn out to be a six-game winning streak. SF State needs to find that momentum again to get out of their current six-game skid.

The Gators scored 29 points from the charity stripe last time against Cal State East Bay, which was the program’s most since 2013 and the most recorded in the CCAA this year.

Cal State East Bay is currently on a two-game winning streak with their most recent wins against Cal State LA and Dominguez Hills. They hope to defend home turf against The Gators and extend the winning streak at home.

In their last contest against The Gators, Savannah McGill showed out with 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, going 9-17 from the field. Faith Turner was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field, blitzing the Gators with 8 points in just 7 minutes.

Overall, Cal State East Bay sits at 11-12 while the Gators have a record of 8-13 and with each ball club looking to improve their standings, there are no easy wins.