Disabilities are shown through film at the Superfest Showcase

The Superfest Disability Film Festival is hosting a showcase on Thursday, February 21 at the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The event is located on 1155 Market St. on the 10th floor. It will start at 5 p.m. and goes till 7 p.m.

The showcase is the result of a partnership between SF State’s Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability and LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The showcase will have some past films that have been featured at the festivals in anticipation for the upcoming festival.

The Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability studies and showcases disabled people’s’ experiences through events and discussions at SF State.

This is one of the showcases that they are putting on to try to get more people interested in the the actual Superfest Disability Film festival happening on October 12th and 13th.

“Hopefully the showcase will increase and inspire people to come to the film festival in October,” said Andrea Vecchione, LightHouse SF event manager.

There will be four different films being shown throughout the night including Awake, Regionne Caecorum, When Brenden Met Hiroe and Stumped. Each film is distinguished by a character with a disability.

This annual film festival has been around for more than 30 years celebrating cinema that shows disability is all different aspects.

There will also be pizza and refreshments for guests.

Superfest is free to attend but attendants must register beforehand through the registration link on the Liberal and Creative Arts website.