Gators set to take on San Marcos in Purple Out game

The SF State men’s basketball team will host their annual Purple Out game as they take on Cal State San Marcos on Thursday, Feb. 21, at The Swamp.

Gator fans are encouraged to dawn their purple gear for the game. The first 500 fans at the game will receive a replica SF State basketball jersey.

The Gators will look to continue their offensive brilliance, which was on full display in their dominating 85-64 victory over Cal State Monterey Bay on Saturday, Feb. 16.

SF State had a balanced scoring attack, as four players finished the game with 12 or more points.

Junior forward Zane Paddon led the way with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.

The Gators were a nightmare defensively for the Otters, as senior guard/forward Chiefy Ugbaja notched a career-high seven steals on the night.

San Marcos will enter Thursday’s matchup with the second-worst conference record in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) at 3-15 and 2-22 overall. The Gators will look to capitalize on this matchup in the hopes of maintaining their fourth place standing in the conference and host a first-round playoff matchup.