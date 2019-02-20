High Fives Foundation raises awareness for injury prevention

The High Fives Foundation, a non-profit organization that aims to bring awareness to injury prevention while also helping those that suffer from life altering injuries, is coming to campus this Wednesday, Feb. 20. Campus Recreation and Student Activities will be hosting the free event in the Mashouf Wellness Center classroom from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Roy Tuscany, the founder and president of the High Fives Foundation, suffered a lower body injury leaving him paralyzed in 2006. After the encouragement he received he was inspired to start an organization to encourage others. It officially became a non-profit organization in 2009 and continues to grow helping 209 athletes in 31 states.

“The High Fives Foundation supports the dreams of outdoor action sports athletes by raising injury prevention awareness while providing resources and inspiration to those who suffer life-altering injuries,” says to The High Fives website.

A speaker from the organization will be there talking about resilience, grit and building a network of support.

Campus Recreation and Student Activities encourages that this is a great way for students to network with like minded individuals. The event will also provide free food for students.