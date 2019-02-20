Police report of kidnapping and robbery turns out to be grand theft

An initial report of a kidnapping and robbery on Feb. 5 alarmed students at SF State, but was later discovered to be grand theft, according to University police.

The incident occurred on Buckingham Way at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, but was not reported by the victim until two days later.

“The suspect claimed the victim owed him money. They went to the victim’s residence where the suspect took some property and left the area,” University police Chief Jason Wu said. “This case does not involve a missing person.”

Student reactions on the campus safety app Wildfire varied from shock to disbelief.

The suspect is still at large and the victim was unharmed. The case is still under investigation, according to Wu.

California Penal Code 487 defines grand theft as any theft of property valued at $950 or more.

Most crimes at SF State involve property theft. Last year there were 124 thefts, according to the 2019 Campus Safety Plan.

SF State offers programs on campus to ensure that students can feel safe from any threats or physical harm.

Students can call the SF State Campus Alliance for a Risk-free Environment (CARE), a student safety program that is employed, trained and supervised by campus police. The program provides escorts to students in the evening and nighttime hours to escort students and faculty to and from their classroom, laboratory office, to their car or campus apartment. Escorts can be requested by calling 338-720 and pressing “0” to talk to a dispatcher.