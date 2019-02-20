Women’s basketball look to make final regular season push against Cougars

The SF State women’s basketball team look to finish the season on a strong note this Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. from The Swamp.

It will be Purple Out night and the crowd will be ready to go.

The Gators have lost seven of their last eight games, with only four games remaining in the regular season. It won’t be easy as they take on the Cal State San Marcos Cougars.

The Cougars have won three of their last four and sophomore forward, Emma Forel, has averaged just under 20 points in her last three games.

The Gators defeated the Cougars in their home earlier this season, 53-49, but they must find a way to slow down Forel if they look to win the season series.

Gators’ senior forward, Jhaina Stephens, has averaged 15 points in her last four games.

Stephens against Forel will be the key matchup of the night, but only one of these players can come out on top.