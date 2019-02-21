Latest Sports

Gators return to Maloney Field for first hike conference series

February 21, 2019

author:

Gators return to Maloney Field for first hike conference series

The Gators look to avenge a 2018 sweep when they take on the Chico State Wildcats this weekend in a four-game series at Maloney Field.

SF State is coming off a rainshortened series against Sonoma State last weekend. The Gators won the first game, 9-8, but then trailed the Seawolves 15-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was postponed due to darkness.

Chico State has also been battling the weather, the Wildcats lost 14-11 and 0-2 on Sunday against Stanislaus State. Both matchups were scheduled to be a four-game series and will be finished at a later date.

Sophomores Trevor Rodgers and Joshua Romero where named Gators of the Week for their performances against Simpson and Sonoma State last weekend. Rodgers went 4-for-7 last week, including a go-ahead solo homerun in the ninth against Sonoma State on Sunday. Romero threw 3-1/3 innings on the week and earned his second win of the season when he pitched 2-2/3 scoreless innings against Sonoma State.

The Wildcats swept SF State last season in a four-game series at Chico. The Gators kept it close in the first three games but Chico State made a statement in the last game, trouncing the Gators 10-0. The first game starts on Friday at 2 p.m. followed by a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the series finale at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Sports Reporter

Wrestling grapples for representation in national tournament

February 21, 2019

Asian American Studies hosts commemoration for Third World Liberation Front strike

February 21, 2019

Groups demand Academic Senate removes political holiday from list of religious observances

February 21, 2019
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *