Gators return to Maloney Field for first hike conference series

The Gators look to avenge a 2018 sweep when they take on the Chico State Wildcats this weekend in a four-game series at Maloney Field.

SF State is coming off a rain–shortened series against Sonoma State last weekend. The Gators won the first game, 9-8, but then trailed the Seawolves 15-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning when the game was postponed due to darkness.

Chico State has also been battling the weather, the Wildcats lost 14-11 and 0-2 on Sunday against Stanislaus State. Both matchups were scheduled to be a four-game series and will be finished at a later date.

Sophomores Trevor Rodgers and Joshua Romero where named Gators of the Week for their performances against Simpson and Sonoma State last weekend. Rodgers went 4-for-7 last week, including a go-ahead solo homerun in the ninth against Sonoma State on Sunday. Romero threw 3-1/3 innings on the week and earned his second win of the season when he pitched 2-2/3 scoreless innings against Sonoma State.

The Wildcats swept SF State last season in a four-game series at Chico. The Gators kept it close in the first three games but Chico State made a statement in the last game, trouncing the Gators 10-0. The first game starts on Friday at 2 p.m. followed by a doubleheader on Saturday at 11 a.m. and the series finale at 11 a.m. Sunday.