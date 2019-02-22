Celebrate Year of the Pig with the Chinese Flagship Program

The Chinese Flagship program of SF State is welcoming the Year of the Pig on Friday, Feb. 22.

An on-campus event to commemorate the new year will be held at the Student Life Events Center at Annex 1. The event will go from 4 p.m to 6 p.m and will feature musical and martial arts performances from SF State students and faculty throughout the evening along with cultural workshops. These workshops will include a calligraphy booth and a paper cutting booth.

“I am mostly looking forward to watching the students from our program sing and dance to the iconic pop Chinese song called Little Apple,” said Shura Taylor, Chinese Flagship outreach coordinator. “It’s a mix of Korean pop and Lady Gaga.”

The celebration will have refreshments and traditional Chinese New Year food. According to Taylor, they ordered around one thousand dumplings from the restaurant Kingdom of Dumpling for the celebration.

The Chinese New Year celebration is free but attendants must register beforehand through the registration link on the Liberal and Creative Arts website.