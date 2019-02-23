Rescue teams continue search for missing woman in Fort Funston landslide

A landslide buried two women at Fort Funston on Friday afternoon, leaving one injured and one still missing before rescuers called off the search until Saturday morning.

Witnesses said two women became trapped when a cliff collapsed on them as they were walking near the beach. Bystanders saved one woman, but were unable to locate the other. The rescued woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and is recovering at San Francisco General Hospital, according to Jim Green, a San Francisco Fire Department Rescue Captain.

The rescue effort turned into a recovery operation after emergency responders were unable to find the missing woman after shoveling through sand and dirt for hours.

“This recovery begins now,” said San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter. “We want to see that person safe and we want to see that person being alive and OK. It’s not in our DNA to give up.”

Fort Funston is a popular destination for hang-gliding, hiking and horseback riding. Its 200-foot high ridges, strong winds and powerul ocean waves make it steep and treacherous for unwary visitors, according to the National Park Service.

“[The cliff] can’t support itself,” said rescue worker Sean Scallan. “It’s been falling a lot.”

Scallan worked in the area where the accident occurred for the past 20 years. Scallan said he believes the weather from last week’s atmospheric river contributed to the moisture and eventual collapse of the cliff.

The woman remained missing at the time of this publication.

Fort Funston will remain open and recovery efforts will resume Saturday morning while police officers watch over the site, according to San Francisco Fire Department.