Lopez’s two homers and Mitchell’s complete game earns them Gator of the Week honors

Senior first baseman/outfielder Harley Lopez and junior pitcher Emily Mitchell have been named Gators of the Week for their stellar performances on the road this weekend.

Lopez hit two home runs and drove in five runs in game two of the Gators doubleheader at Chico State on Sunday. SF State swept the doubleheader, winning the first game 5-4, and the second 10-9.

The series was originally scheduled as a four-game series at SF State but Maloney Field is still recovering from the recent inclement weather. It was Chico State that didn’t want to play on the soggy field, according to the first baseman. Lopez admitted that the team entered the series with extra motivation.

“The Chico State coach didn’t want to play on our field because it wasn’t up to their standards,” Lopez said. “It kind of ticked us off and lit a fire under our butts to go to their field and beat them.”

Mitchell pitched a complete game on Friday against Humboldt State and got her second win of the season. The junior transfer allowed a solo home run in the second inning but bounced back and held the Lumberjacks scoreless for the rest of the game. Mitchell struck out five but also allowed eight hits and four walks. Lumberjacks left 10 runners in the 2-1 loss.

Both teams are on the road this week, baseball travels to Cal State San Marcos for a four-game series, while the softball team will have a pair of doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday against Cal State San Bernardino.