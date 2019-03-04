Women’s basketball earn Gator of the Week honors, Rodgers doubles up

(Photo Courtesy SF State Athletics/Brandon Davis)

The women’s basketball team and first baseman Trevor Rogers were named Gators of the Week for the week of Feb. 25, the athletic department announced on Monday.

The women’s basketball team clinched their first playoff appearance since 2013, after winning the tiebreaker between Chico State and Cal State San Bernadino. In their final regular season game, the Gators coincidentally downed Chico State on the road, as they secured the eighth and final seed in the 2018-19 CCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. This season, senior forward Jhania Stephens is averaging 14.7 points per game, shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and corralling 8.8 rebounds a game.

SF State returns to postseason action under first-year head coach Natasha Smith.

Trevor Rogers’ second Gator of the Week honor this season comes in the midst of a six-game winning streak for the baseball program. In the Cal State San Marcos series, Rogers hit .385 and cracked 2 home runs in a series sweep as well as contributing seven RBI, three runs, and a walk. SF State sits atop the CCAA standings and is the only undefeated team in conference and non-conference play.