Campus loses power amid rainy weather

March 5, 2019

Campus loses power amid rainy weather

Roughly 5,000 people in the surrounding SF State community were affected by a power outage that occurred roughly at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to PG&E.

The cause of the power outage was unknown at press time. It is estimated that power will be restored by 11 p.m., according to an interactive PG&E power outage map.

Biology major Inteus Castro-Lopez said, “It’s kind of annoying because right now I was going to get some homework done and then it went out and I can’t really study.”

An anonymous source in Residential Life was told that the power outage was caused by a downed power line.

“The last power outage Residential Housing took about half an hour to an hour about what happened and when it’s going to be restored,” chemistry major Matthew Allen said. “I think they should notify us in 15 minutes or less.”

As of press time, the University Police Department declined to comment.

