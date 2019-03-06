Gators forced to cancel series against top-ranked UC San Diego

Rain has forced the Gators to cancel their much-anticipated series against the UC San Diego Tritons this weekend.

The teams announced on Tuesday that the four-game series between the top two teams in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) has to be scrapped due to wet weather conditions that continue to pound the Bay Area. Rain hit Maloney Field hard this season, as all five of the Gators’ home series’ have been rescheduled or canceled this year.

SF State stands atop the CCAA with a 7-0 conference record followed by UC San Diego at 8-4. The Tritons are the unanimous No. 1 team in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) West Region Poll and are riding a six-game winning streak. The Gators are No. 6 in the NCBWA West Region Poll and have a 9-0-1 season record.

UC San Diego will now look ahead as they host a four-game series against Cal State San Marcos next week. The Gators swept their four-game Cal State San Marcos series on March 1 and March 3. SF State will travel to Cal State Pomona next weekend to take on the Broncos. Cal State Pomona is No. 5 in the NCBWA West Region Poll with a 10-8 record.