Annual on-campus women’s conference to discuss body positivity

The eighth annual SF State “I am Me” women’s conference is happening on March 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Jack Adams Hall in the Student Center.

The event is put on every spring semester by the Women’s Center at SF State. This year’s main discussion will focus on body positivity and self-confidence.

“The Women’s Center’s overall mission is to provide students with the tools [they need] to feel safe and comfortable and just embrace being a woman,” Hailey Fonseca, office assistant for the Women’s Center, said.

Fonseca describes the importance of this year’s topics — body positivity and self-worthiness among women.

“We want to give our participants the tools to embrace their own bodies and the bodies of other female-identifying students,” she said. “Our annual conferences are intended to send a message about specific issues that women might be facing.”

There will be speakers, food, workshops and giveaways that are all geared toward this year’s topic. Erika Hart, a writer and award-winning sexuality educator, and Sonya Renee Taylor, founder of The Body is Not an Apology, a digital media company that promotes self-love and body empowerment, will both be speaking at the event.

Students may RSVP for the event through Google Forms.