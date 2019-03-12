Life News

Therapy dogs invoke stress-relief, love

March 12, 2019

author:

Therapy dogs invoke stress-relief, love

BECA major Jalyn Ocampo (front-left), biology-physiology major Luke Wesley (upper-left), biology major Jessica Bermudez (upper-center), health education major Samantha Hudson (center), and health education major Rizalyn Hiyao (upper-right) pose for a photo with SPCA Wag Brigade therapy dog Toby on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Toby was one of four dogs that visited the Cesar Chavez Center as part of the school’s Therapy Animal program.

 

Passerby students stop to pet Pink as The San Francisco SPCA Wag Brigade dogs visit SF State Cesar Chavez Center on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 as part of the school’s Therapy Animal program.

 

SF SPCA Wag Brigade therapy dog Pink visits SF State on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Pink was one of four dogs that visited the campus as part of the school’s Therapy Animal program.

 

SF State communications major Hosna Opeyany holds SPCA Wag Brigade therapy dog Benga! on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Benga! frequents SF State campus for therapy dog events. The program “aims to build community through stress relief activities, and raise awareness of mental health and wellness resources on campus,” according to the SF State website.

Panel discusses educational agreement, Oakland strike

March 12, 2019

Land development divides community

March 12, 2019

Venezuela conflict carries over to Bay Area

March 12, 2019
Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *