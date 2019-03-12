Women’s track and field assistant arrested

San Jose Police arrested SF State women’s assistant track and field coach Chioke Robinson on campus Thursday, Feb. 21, for the alleged sexual assault of four minors over a 12-year period.

The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force / Child Exploitation Detail charged Robinson with multiple felonies, including oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a minor and lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14.

Robinson formerly worked as a high school track coach at Piedmont Hills High School in San Jose and Los Gatos High School and as a club team coach in San Jose during the time he was accused of these offenses, according to Officer Gina Tepoorten of SJPD.

San Jose ICAC detectives have been investigating multiple reports by victims since January, who allege that Robinson sexually assaulted athletes between the years 1999 and 2011. No students from SF State have come forward with allegations, according to Tepoorten.

“We are very concerned that there are more claims out there,” Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Anne Seery said. “We expect to hear more accusations going forward.”

Robinson was employed at SF State as a coaching specialist from 2016 to 2018 and has been a coaching assistant since September 2018.

The University Police Department at SF State is assisting with the ongoing investigation, according to a statement from the University.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any education program or activity that receives federal funding like the California State University system. Under Title IX, discrimination on the basis of sex can include sexual harassment and assault.

Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Luoluo Hong serves as SF State’s Title IX coordinator and department of human resources administrator. Hong is tasked with all complaints of sexual harassment on campus.

“In the spirit of the #MeToo movement, we recognize that when reports come out involving the arrest of an alleged sexual misconduct offender, this may have a triggering effect, as well as serve as a catalyst for others to come forward regarding their own prior experiences,” Hong said.

There are currently four deputy Title IX coordinator positions from departments across the University, including one specifically for athletics. However, the deputy coordinator position for athletics remains vacant, according to the Title IX website.

SF State deputy Title IX coordinators report to Hong and assist with compliance, provide campus-wide leadership on prevention efforts and provide guidance, support and assistance to alleged victims of sexual violence and discrimination.

“Due to a leadership transition, the deputy Title IX coordinator for athletics just got newly appointed and is in the process of being trained,” Hong said. “However, even that person cannot handle complaints directly—they still must refer them to Equity Programs and Compliance (EPC).”

SF State’s athletic deputy Title IX coordinator position is manned by the standing athletic director, most recently Stephanie Shrieve Hawkins, who was hired in May 2018, according to Hong.

With Hawkins still “in-training,” there has not been a functioning athletics deputy Title IX coordinator since former athletics director Charles Guthrie left SF State last year.

“While the University is required to designate a Title IX coordinator, it is not required to necessarily designate a deputy Title IX coordinator

specifically for athletics,” Hong said. “We have decided to do that to increase the number of points of contact available to students.”

Every complaint that falls under Title IX must come to the EPC Office, even if they involve athletics, Hong said.

Senior Associate Director of Athletics Brandon Davis said that the athletic department is unable to comment because the case is pending, but confirmed that Robinson is on leave from the University.

Robinson is being held at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas on $605,000 bail. His most recent court appearance was Monday.

Students have three primary ways to submit a complaint of sexual harassment. They can submit the complaint via an online reporting form, stop by Student Services Building Suite 403 and ask to speak to a deputy Title IX coordinator from EPC or schedule an appointment.

Hong said each complaint is unique and varies in complexity and context, so resolution or investigation timelines vary depending on the case.

Students who are in need of emotional or psychological support can contact Counseling & Psychological Services. Office hours are 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday in SSB Room 205. Call 415-338-2208 for appointments.