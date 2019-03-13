The 7th annual All Things Law Expo will take place on March 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cesar Chavez Student Center to connect students to law schools and local agencies.

The event is put on by the Associated Students Legal Resource Center, an on-campus center which aims to educate students on their legal rights and offer law connections. A variety of organizations will be tabling at the expo, such as the San Francisco district attorney and public defender’s offices, Oakland police department, San Francisco police department and campus police. Law schools like University of San Francisco and John F. Kennedy University will also be tabling at the event. The event is free and open to all students.

Ruth Pimentel, Associated Students Legal Resource Center director describes how the event will provide law information for students in any level of their pursuit of law, from LSAT prep to job opportunities.

“They will be offering law school administration information, LSAT information, possible career and internships opportunities,” said Ruth Pimentel, Associated Students Legal Resource Center director.

The All Things Law Expo invites students to get information while networking with professionals in the field.