The Gators softball team continue the season with a series against the 13th ranked UC San Diego Tritons on Thursday, March 14 at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm, then on Friday, March 15 at 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm on Triton Softball Field in La Jolla, CA.

Coming into this game, The Gators are 11-8 overall and are coming off a 3-1 series victory over Cal State San Marcos including a 12-inning battle in Game 2 of that series on March 9. The Gators look to improve their away record, currently at 5-6 heading into this series.

The UC San Diego Tritons are coming off a series tie against Sonoma State on March 8 and unfortunately, due to weather, postponed the following 2 games of the series. Overall, UC San Diego holds a record of 16-4 and are 4-0 away and 9-2 at home, garnering the recognition of being the the 13th ranked team in NCAA Division II.

The Gators hope to rev things up in time for the Tournament of Champions presented by the city of Turlock Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31.