The Bay Area Knockout Podcast is a new podcast coming from sports writer Alonso Frias. This podcast from the Golden Gate Xpress details professional boxing matches that occurred over the past weekend. In its inaugural episode, Alonso discusses the fights between James Degale vs Chris Eubank Jr on Showtime, and Brandon Rios vs Humberto Soto on DAZN. Both of these fights ended up in Unanimous Decisions for the fighters who were underdogs and possible retirement for the fighters who were favorites stepping into the ring. Alonso also gives his opinion on what should be next for his favorite fighter Brandon Rios after his loss and specific events from his career.