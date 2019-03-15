The SF State Gators (9-0-1) head into Pomona Calif. for a weekend series against the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos (11-11) beginning Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m.

The Gators are currently riding an undefeated record so far this season, which has them ranked fourth in the NCBWA Division II standings, the highest the team has ranked thus far.

Due to rain that has pounded the Bay Area, the Gators missed on a pivotal series this past week against the first ranked UC San Diego Tritons (13-4), which would have tested the Gators’ early success.

Now the focus shifts to the Broncos, who are on a three-game losing streak and have lost seven of their last 10.

SF State’s victories are supported by an offensive attack with the entire roster batting a collective .313 at the plate.

The stout offense is being led at the moment by two first baseman – senior Harley Lopez who has four home runs, which ranks second in the CCAA, and redshirt sophomore Trevor Rogers with an .808 slugging percentage that ranks second in the CCAA.

The Gators and Broncos are set for a four-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday after the Friday night contest and the series wrapping up Sunday morning.