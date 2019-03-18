On the debut episode of Pine Talk, Brandon Tanguma and Robert Juarez discuss what are the biggest question marks for the two teams by the bay, the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics. Can the retirement announcement of Bruce Bochy lift the Giants to a playoff run or will they become sellers at the trade deadline and get rid of the last pieces of their World Series teams. Across the bay, the A’s are coming off a surprising 2018 season, but with questions surrounding their starting rotation, can the A’s repeat their success or possibly win the division, and much more.