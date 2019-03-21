The No. 17 SF State Gators take on the Cal State Dominguez Hills Toros this weekend in a four-game baseball series.

Due to rain in the forecast, the series begins on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. at Maloney Field. The original start time for Friday’s single-game was 3 p.m.

A doubleheader on Saturday is scheduled, beginning at noon, with first pitch for the second game scheduled at 3 p.m. Rain will dictate whether those start times move around.

The series finale on Sunday at 11 a.m., with rain again the determining factor of when the game with begin.

The Gators have not played a game at Maloney Field since Feb. 12 due to wet weather in the Bay Area. SF State is coming off a series win against Cal State Pomona, where SF State lost their first game of the season in the series finale.

Senior first baseman Harley Lopez had a .333 series batting average and had six RBIs against the Broncos. Lopez also hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season and was named this week’s Gator of the week alongside Courtney Massengale from women’s track and field.

Last season, the Gators traveled to Carson, Calif. and took three out of four games against the Toros. Cal State Dominguez Hills has an 8-12 conference record and sits in ninth place in the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) baseball standings.

SF State leads the conference with a 10-1 record on the year.