Now the former SF State women’s soccer head coach, Tracy Hamm will become the UC Davis Aggies head coach for the 2019 season, the UC Davis athletic department announced on Monday, May 6.

Hamm led the Gators to a 36-25-12 record in her four seasons and was a driving force in turning the program around. Last season, the Gators finished ninth in the NCAA West Region Poll and reached the postseason for the first time since 2010. The Gators finished the 2018 campaign with a 10-6-3 record and reached the semifinals of the California Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Championship, falling to the eventual winners, UC San Diego 5-0.

Forward Tami Kwong and defender Janessa Staab said they were sad that Hamm is leaving but the sophomores are proud of her and said Hamm is going to coach the women’s national team one day.

“She told us at the end of year meeting that she got the offer,” Staab said.

The Aggies finished last season with a 7-8-4 record, a 4-2-2 conference record and reached the Big West tournament semifinals. After one of the most successful seasons for the Aggies as a Division I program, head coach Twila Kaufman announced her resignation on April 12.

Hamm has been rising up the coaching ranks. The Moraga, California native won a 2010 Big 8 Conference title as head coach of Santa Rosa Junior College. Hamm is also the second American woman ever to receive an UEFA “A” coaching license, her journey was the focus of the recently released documentary “Coach.”