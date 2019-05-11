Monisha Lewis prepares to run during practice at SF State’s track in Cox Stadium on April 24, 2019. Lewis started running track at 8 years old and started hurdling at age 12. Monisha Lewis, an Africana Studies major, carries her daughter Journee, 5, through the bleachers at UC Berkeley during a track meet on April 27, 2019. Monisha Lewis opens a gift made by her SF State team members the night before conference finals to honor Lewis’ last season with the team on May 3rd, 2019. Monisha Lewis hurdles at CCAA Championships in La Jolla on May 3rd, 2019. Lewis won the 100m hurdles with a lifetime best and the second-fastest time in the country. She also placed 2nd in the 400m hurdles with a lifetime best. Monisha Lewis (center) and teammates Alexis Henry and Jazmine Smith cheer at the CCAA Championships in La Jolla, California on May 3, 2019. The SF State women’s track & field team won the championship for the second-straight year. Monisha Lewis takes a moment after her hurdle race at Conference Championships on May 4th, 2019. Monisha Lewis plays with her two children Darrian, 7, and Journee, 5, before bedtime in her apartiment in University Park North on April 30, 2019. Monisha Lewis’ husband Darrin Lewis and daughter Journee prepare to watch her run at UC Berkeley on April 27, 2019. Monisha Lewis’ children, Darrian and Journee, play in the bleachers at UC Berkeley during a track meet on April 27, 2019. Photos by LONDON ALEXANDER/Special to Golden Gate Xpress Post navigation SF State Students at the Cherry Blossom FestivalBurger King’s ‘Real Meals’ failed attempt to raise mental health awareness One thought on “Track star embraces the balancing act of being a student and mom” Beautiful, straight up Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website
