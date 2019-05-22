Lynn Mahoney, current provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at CSU Los Angeles, will become the first woman to serve as president of SF State after President Leslie Wong retires in July, according to a statement from the University released Wednesday.

Mahoney will begin her tenure at SF State in August and will be the 14th president of the University.

“San Francisco State is the City’s vibrant and diverse nexus for academics, culture and advocacy,” Mahoney said in the statement. “I look forward to working with faculty, staff, students, community members and campus administrators to ensure a welcome and inclusive inclusive environment for our students as is befitting of one of the most socially conscious cities in the country.”

Before serving as an administrator at CSU LA, Mahoney worked in numerous roles at CSU Long Beach from 2008 to 2015, including associate vice president, interim vice provost and dean of undergraduate studies.

“We look forward to supporting her vision and working collaboratively to promote student learning, well-being, and success, said Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management Luoluo Hong. “We also would like to thank Dr. Wong for his support of SAEM’s programs, services and initiatives over the last five years.”

Wong, who announced his retirement of the position in October, served as president for seven years.

“San Francisco State University is well-known for its commitment to social justice, community engagement and student success and Dr. Mahoney brings with her the experience and vision to continue and expand the University’s strategic growth in all of these areas,” said Wong in an email from University spokesperson Mary Kenny. “She has dedicated a majority of her career toward academics and has been part of the CSU system for more than a decade, making her well-suited to lead San Francisco State.”