Journalism student Camila Ramirez Diaz and co-host Vinnie Silva discuss the power of music on a three-part series podcast, The Daily Shuffle. The Daily Shuffle is about the power of music and what it says about us, as humans and as a society. The themes deriving from the favorite songs of SF State students. The series is broken down into three parts with each episode speaking about a different theme. In episode one the theme is sensations of the human spirit. Diaz and Silva dissect the songs: Bohemian Rhapsody, Get Down On It and California.