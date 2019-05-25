Camila Ramirez Diaz and co-host Vinnie Silva return for a second episode of The Daily Shuffle. On this episode of The Daily Shuffle the theme is “Women in Music,” deriving from Silva’s favorite song at the moment. Together, Diaz and Silva, delve into a dialogue as a woman and man in today’s society. In this episode, the two analyze how women are objectified in the music industry. They begin by dissecting the language of the song and further observe how this language is continuously used in the music throughout to oppress women and devalue them as humans. Diaz believes that the theme of objectifying women one of the biggest trends ever in music.