Camila Ramirez Diaz and co-host Vinnie Silva finish The Daily Shuffle series with a third episode. For this final episode the two discuss the theme of nostalgia. The two songs discussed within this episode bring out memories from young adulthood for the two participants. Diaz and Silva have contradicting views about nostalgia and delve into a conversation that explains nostalgia’s successes and pitfalls. The episode ends with advice from Diaz on how to manage the topic of nostalgia within music and how music, itself, should be considered.