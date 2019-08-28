Devil's Teeth Image 1 of 5 The special breakfast sandwich being at Devil's Teeth Baking Company prepared by manager, Chris Cooney on Aug 25, 2019.

Whether you are new to SF State or a returning student, back to school means back to penny-pinching and finding the best spots around the city to refuel and take a break from studying. Here are five spots in the Outer Sunset District just a bus ride away from campus with tasty options under $10.

For breakfast, go to: Devil’s Teeth Baking Company

Devil’s Teeth Baking Company is a bustling, quaint bakery near Ocean Beach, and was founded about nine years ago according to general manager Chris Cooney. The bakery produces about 500 to 1,000 biscuits on busy days for its neighborhood-famous special breakfast sandwich. The line starts going out the door around 9:30 a.m. with no sign of slowing down until 2 p.m., but goes at an efficient rate according to Cooney. Devil’s Teeth also uses organic and local produce, and most everything is made from scratch.

Order: The special breakfast sandwich ($9.50). Scrambled eggs, garlic aioli, melted pepper jack cheese, avocado and bacon in between two freshly-baked flaky biscuits.

New Taraval Cafe

The family-owned New Taraval Cafe has sat at the corner of 21st Avenue and Taraval Street for 25 years. Owner Stanley Lui has worked there since he was 8 years old while his parents ran the business. Over the years prices have stayed consistently low, as Lui wants it to remain a place where locals can gather and eat breakfast.

Order: The Breakfast Special: two eggs, two pieces of bacon or sausage, and two pieces of pancakes or toast ($7). Ask for a bonus side of rice ($2). It’s a classic breakfast for the homesick soul.

Lunch: Dinosaur

Dinosaur is literally a stall in the wall at the tip of Ocean Avenue and Junipero Serra Boulevard. It’s small and easy to miss if you’re driving. The menu consists of a selection of banh-mis, traditional Vietnamese sandwiches with crispy bread, pickled daikon, vegetables and a choice of protein.

Order: The steamed pork and Xiu-mai (Shu-my) style meatball banh-mi ($8). The meatballs are packed with flavor and taste like the filling of xiu-mai, a traditional Chinese pork dumpling. They also have vegan options including a roasted portobello banh-mi with veganaise ($8).

Lunch or Dinner: Kingdom of Dumpling

Kingdom of Dumpling is a hole-in-the-wall dumpling spot on Taraval, with both Shanghai soup dumplings, pan-fried dumplings and steamed dumplings. Owner Quinghe Li first came to the Sunset neighborhood 20 years ago from the Chinese province Hebei. Li opened Kingdom of Dumpling in 2007, bringing his local cuisine to the area. It’s open 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for lunch and re-opens for dinner at 5:30 p.m. during weekdays.

Order: The steamed Napa cabbage and pork dumplings ($7.95). Each serving plate comes with 12 steaming dumplings that may not look like a lot, but are quickly filling. They also have great condiments served with dumplings, including their special vinegar-based dumpling sauce, as well as an orange chile sauce that has some heat.

Dinner/After-Dinner: Seniore’s Pizza

Seniore’s has been open since the early 2000s and used to get calls from the SF State dorms every two hours according to James Moraes, an employee who has worked at the pizzeria for the past nine years. What attracts their customer base is the house-made pizza dough and the convenient hours from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily, according to Moraes.

Order: The chicken pesto pizza generously covered in cheese, pesto and tomato sauce ($3.60). It’s a slight grease bomb, but for under $4, it’s a decent slice of hot pizza worth every penny at 2 a.m. They also have other specialty pizza slices such as veggie or the Seniore’s combo, as well as classic cheese and pepperoni.