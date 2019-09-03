The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned against vaping as it investigates at least 215 instances of severe respiratory disease potentially linked to electronic cigarettes.

“Youth, young adults, pregnant women, as well as adults who do not currently use tobacco products should not use e-cigarettes … anyone who uses e-cigarette products should not buy these products off the street,” the CDC said in an Aug. 30 statement.

Patients in 25 states reported symptoms such as difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and chest pain prior to being hospitalized, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) said in an Aug. 30 statement. Some patients reported gastrointestinal illnesses like vomiting and diarrhea. Others reported fevers and fatigue, according to the FDA.

“Whether it’s smoking or e-cigarettes, you are inhaling materials for which the system was not designed,” said SF State professor Erik Peper, an internationally regarded expert on holistic health and biofeedback. “Very powerful conditioners are smell and taste — by using flavored e-cigarettes, you are in fact making people more likely to become addicted.”