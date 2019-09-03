The FogCam, with its dated, clunky technology and style, greeted both the city of San Francisco and its encompassing fog Sept. 1 after all the obituaries and mournful goodbyes.
The webcam staved off death and will continue to display the city’s horizon and its adoring college campus.
“San Francisco State can confirm it has agreed to continue maintaining the FogCam, which prevents shutdown of the service,” an official statement on its website said. “San Francisco State University has supported operation of the FogCam since its inception in 1994, a major technology milestone at the time. The University looks forward to continuing the webcam’s legacy.”
This comes to much surprise after co-creator Jeff Schwartz’s comments in an interview with SFGate.
“The bottom line is that we no longer have a really good view or place to put the camera,” Schwartz said. “The university tolerates us, but they don’t really endorse us and so we have to find secure locations on our own.”
But just like a phoenix rising from its ashes, the webcam averted its demise once more.
As the internet has transformed from a Wild West frontier to a corporate construct of monolithic monopolies, San Francisco has faced the mass immigration of Silicon Valley tech conglomerates, causing a drastic change of a once vibrant community into an unornamented metropolis.
But despite the ever-altering culture, the city will always have its character and charm
as long as the FogCam watches over as its stalwart monitor of Karl the Fog.