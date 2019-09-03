The FogCam, with its dated, clunky technology and style, greeted both the city of San Francisco and its encompassing fog Sept. 1 after all the obituaries and mournful goodbyes.

The webcam staved off death and will continue to display the city’s horizon and its adoring college campus.

“San Francisco State can confirm it has agreed to continue maintaining the FogCam, which prevents shutdown of the service,” an official statement on its website said. “San Francisco State University has supported operation of the FogCam since its inception in 1994, a major technology milestone at the time. The University looks forward to continuing the webcam’s legacy.”