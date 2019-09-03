“I was a women’s historian. I advised a lot of female students. I’ve kept an eye on gender equity and gaps like that,” Mahoney said. “But now, in this role, I’ve realized I have an overwhelming responsibility to help young women.” Now that she is settling into her new role, Mahoney said, she wants first and foremost to address the lack of student housing on campus and prioritize building better relationships with students and staff. She said she heard that students don’t feel like they had a good line of communication with the administration and wants to improve the connection by scheduling in-person meetings. “My goal is to make San Francisco a consistently great place to learn and a consistently great place to work, and the only way I will find out how to achieve that is by meeting folks,” Mahoney said. “I am driving my calendar people insane.”

Mahoney is entering the university at a time where the first campus climate report, released last semester, indicates that members of the SF State community are feeling dissatisfied with the university environment. “I have looked at the summaries of [the campus climate report], which are enough to tell me we have work to do,” Mahoney said. “One of the statistics there that stuck out to me was the number of our faculty and staff who think about leaving.” She said she was at a town hall meeting last Thursday where staff expressed their concerns highlighted in the report. Mahoney said she plans to hold further meetings with faculty to pinpoint issues. “I said the first thing I have to do is learn what is making all of you so unhappy,” Mahoney said. “But the other thing I heard loudly was, ‘We are committed to social justice, we are very diverse, but we wrestle sometimes with how to make everyone feel included.’”

Just before the fall semester began, professor Rabab Abdulhadi, Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas (AMED) studies director and Muslim Student Association adviser, received hate mail at her office. In the past, she has said she felt “harassed and abused by SF State.” “I think of the McCarthy era. It had a horrific stifling effect on the intellectual and cultural life of the United States,” Mahoney said. “So I am an ardent supporter of freedom of speech and academic freedom, but when we exercise free speech and academic freedom, some- times the response we get, particularly in the 21st century social media world, would be horrific.” She said Abdulhadi was the latest person to receive these kinds of messages and that these types of threats were also prevalent at Cal State LA.