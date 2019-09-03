It’s all about the love for one another and the comradely of playing for the man next to you. This is what truly ignites a program, lifts its fan base, infiltrates a winning culture and brings people together from different corners of the world. This is SF State men’s soccer, and this is what head coach Pedro Osório enforces upon his players from day one.

This will be Osório’s first season as the Gators head soccer coach, and second season as a member of the Gators coaching staff. Osório’s first season was as an assistant coach under then head coach Javier Ayala-Hil of SF State Gators men’s team.

“It was hard at first absolutely, knowing your true passion is to be a head coach when you’re just an assistant,” Osório said. “It was a little difficult, but with that, I had to take the theoretical backseat which was an approach that not only helped gauge our program but gave me time to oversee the entire game plan and method.”

He has gone on to become the new head soccer coach for San Francisco Glens. This provided an opening for Osório to become the new head coach of the Gators, a position he always thought he was meant for.