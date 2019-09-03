The SF State athletics website released a statement on Aug. 27 regarding the addition of three new members to the sports medicine staff and the promotion of a longtime staffer. Director of Athletics Stephanie Shrieve-Hawkins announced that she is promoting Bryce Schussel to assistant director of athletics. Schussel has worked on the SF State sports medicine staff since 2006 and has been head athletic trainer since 2009.

“I was very excited about the opportunity, and for the confidence [Shrieve-Hawkins] and the athletics staff have shown in me,” Schussel said. “Time has gone by so fast and I really do enjoy working here at SF State. I think the coaches, staff and student athletes make this place a great place to work.” Shrieve-Hawkins also announced the hiring of Natally Okhovat, Nicole Warren and Ryan Durk. Okhovat and Warren will be joining as assistant athletic trainers and will work with Durk, who was hired as the new head strength and conditioning coach.

Durk completed his master’s degree in kinesiology at SF State in 2017. After graduating, he was brought on as a lecturer at his alma mater, where he primarily taught research methods and writing, among other strength and conditioning and fitness-related courses. Okhovat joins the Gator staff after working as a graduate assistant at Oregon State and Western Oregon. She worked with many programs while at Oregon State, including women’s soccer, football and swimming.