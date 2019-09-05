The University Police Department arrested a male suspect this afternoon in relation to the residential burglary that took place in University Park North at approximately 3:15 a.m., Sept. 5.

UPD announced in an email that the suspect was spotted by an SF State staff member, after a mass Clery Time Warning notice provided a description of the suspect.

The victim was at home in the living room when he confronted the suspect. The victim described the suspect as a 30-year-old white male, six feet tall, with a slim frame, wearing multiple sweaters, black sweatpants and carrying a green backpack.

In the midst of the confrontation, the suspect dropped his items and ran in an unknown direction. The victim noticed after the fact that his camera equipment was missing, according to UPD.

According to SF State’s Daily Crime Log, there were seven instances of burglary last month. As a result of this latest incident, UPD said they heightened police patrols around campus and encourages students and staff to be on alert for suspicious activity.