NRA labeled a domestic terrorist group by city leaders

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Sept. 3 to approve a resolution declaring the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist group.

The resolution asked that San Francisco assess its vendors and contractors to detect possible financial ties with the NRA. It also stated that the city should take every reasonable step to prevent any such contractor or vendor “from doing business with this domestic terrorist organization.”

It concluded by calling on other cities, states and the U.S. government to take similar steps.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani said before the vote that the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting prompted her to introduce the resolution. At the July 28 festival, a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed three people, two of whom were minors, and injured 17 others.

“The NRA exists to spread disinformation and knowingly puts guns in the hands of those who would harm and terrorize us by blocking common-sense gun violence prevention legislation and by advocating for dangerous legislation,” Stefani said, referencing the “stand your ground” and open-carry laws.

The city’s resolution condemned the NRA for its far-reaching advocacy of gun ownership, stating such advocacy resulted in terrorists becoming armed. It also accuses the association of deceiving the public on the dangers of gun violence.

San Francisco had 18 gun-related deaths this year, according to Joseph Tomlinson, a public information officer for the San Francisco Police Department.

“I think (the declaration) is fair, but the NRA isn’t actually funding terrorism,” SF State student Fif Gallagher said. “But they are an important cog in the horror machine here.”

In response to the resolution, the NRA’s official Youtube channel published a video titled, “Wayne LaPierre: NRA’s 5 Million Members Are Not Terrorists.”

“This is a reckless assault on a freedom-loving organization, its members and the principles our nation stands for,” the video’s description stated. “We remain undeterred, guided by our values and belief in those who want to find real solutions to violence.”