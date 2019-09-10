State Senate to vote on gig worker bill this week

Ride-share drivers and delivery app workers have gained significant leads in their quest for better benefits.

California legislators are set to vote on Assembly Bill 5, a bill that would grant labor rights and protections to workers in the gig economy while threatening the business model of companies reliant on gig labor, before the state Senate adjourns Friday.

The bill, which passed through the Fiscal Committee on Aug. 30, was first proposed to the Senate last year by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego. AB5 consists of a three-part test that would determine the employment type of the worker as an independent contractor or an employee.

The test, which is being called the “ABC test,” has three criteria a company must prove for someone to be hired as an independent contractor: the worker is free from direction and control of the company, the work being hired out isn’t essential to business operations and the worker must already independently be in the industry in which they’re being hired to work.

If the gig worker does not meet the ABC test requirements of being an independent contractor, they are considered an employee. This would make gig workers entitled to different labor rights, such as health insurance, unemployment, overtime, paid breaks and a required minimum hourly wage of $12.

This bill has been met with a lot of opposition from Uber, Lyft and other service-based apps because the reclassification of employee status would be extremely costly to these companies and threaten the integrity of their business models, which revolve around independent contractor labor.

“Making all drivers full-time employees, whether or not they want it (and to be sure, most don’t) — would fundamentally change what Uber and ridesharing is,” Uber said in an open letter published on Medium. “It would also effectively require us to do something that is both unrealistic and never been done before: on-demand employment … Uber would likely hire far fewer drivers than we currently support, and we’d likely have to require a minimum number of hours per week. Scheduling and rigid shifts would become the norm, and Uber would likely prevent drivers from working for other rideshare companies.”

Uber, Lyft and other service-based apps are still looking for compromise from the state Senate, but have yet to receive any.

In its open letter, Uber also discusses its desires to change and progress the ride-sharing industry through a promised minimum wage of $21 an hour, access to benefits such as workers compensation, health benefits and paid time off and giving representation within company decisions to drivers.

“I totally understand that if an employee is making a commitment to commit their full time and their skills to a company, they are entitled to more benefits than I am,” said Rudee Lipscomb, who has worked as an independent contractor for 15 years. “I’m not trying to stay there forever. But what we bring and what we’re bringing to the bottom line needs to be factored in in any kind of provision that we get from the company, aside from just the hourly wage because we’re taking care of our own overhead — we’re taking our own employment taxes out of it. It needs to be a bit more of a shared solution if companies are going to be using freelancers as much as they’re starting to.”

According to a 2018 survey done by the U.S. Department of Labor, gig workers make up 6.9% of the national workforce, and Uber drivers make up about .56% of the workforce. Averaging $11.77 an hour, Uber drivers are in the lowest 10% of American workers, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute.

“It’s funny because it seems like people want to be independent contractors and employees at the same time, and under the current circumstances you can’t have both,” William Evermon, a junior at SF State who used to work for TaskRabbit, said.

He said less people would work for Uber, Lyft and TaskRabbit if they were treated as employees.

“At the same time, it’s always good to give guarantee to somebody via the minimum wage,” Evermon said. “It’s always unpredictable how much you’ll make under the current circumstances, and I feel minimum wage does alleviate that in some ways.”